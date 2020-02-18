2 HISD released on bond after being accused of inappropriately touching students

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two HISD teachers, who are both accused of inappropriately touching students in separate cases, are now out on bond, according to court records.On Tuesday, 30-year-old James Alan Bradley was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond. He's accused of touching a kindergartner's private parts at Foster Elementary School.The alleged incident happened in February 2019, while the girl was briefly under Bradely's supervision. Court documents state the girl was assigned to Bradley's classroom when she missed a field trip with her regular kindergarten class.The girl allegedly told investigators that Bradley inappropriately touched her and that the incident happened "a lot of times."On Sunday, 46-year-old Raymon Williams was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. Williams is accused of touching several children during class, including a 9-year-old girl.The judge issued Williams a $100,000 bond, and called him a danger to society."I have concerns about community safety that I am unable to address," the judge said.