Update: @RedCrossHouston is en route; 24 units damaged; 2 firefighter injured, and treated and released on scene. Fire is under investigation. https://t.co/oXUTcGMieQ — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) July 8, 2018

Two firefighters are injured after assisting with a fire cause by a lightning strike that left 24 units at an apartment complex damaged in northwest Harris County.Fire officials say the Cy-Fair Fire Department requested help from Harris County Fire Marshals to put out a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lakeview Haven Drive at Copperwood Ranch Apartments.According to officials, 24 units are damaged. Two firefighters were injured but received treatment and were released at the scene, officials say.The Red Cross is at the scene.