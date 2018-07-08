APARTMENT FIRE

2 firefighters injured while assisting with fire caused by lightning strike in northwest Harris Co.

24 units damaged and 2 firefighters injured while assisting with fire caused by lightning strike in northwest Harris Co. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two firefighters are injured after assisting with a fire cause by a lightning strike that left 24 units at an apartment complex damaged in northwest Harris County.


Fire officials say the Cy-Fair Fire Department requested help from Harris County Fire Marshals to put out a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of Lakeview Haven Drive at Copperwood Ranch Apartments.

According to officials, 24 units are damaged. Two firefighters were injured but received treatment and were released at the scene, officials say.

The Red Cross is at the scene.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
