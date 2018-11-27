2 men found shot to death in Mercedes outside strip club near Richmond Avenue

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men shot to death in Mercedes in strip club parking lot

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men were found shot to death inside a Mercedes-Benz in the back parking lot of a strip club in southwest Houston, police say.

Police are at the scene of Club Onyx in the 3100 block of Bering near Richmond Avenue.

The first calls about the shooting came in just before 4:30 a.m.

A witness inside the club at the time said they heard several gunshots. When they came outside, they saw the men dead.

Authorities tell ABC13 two gunmen walked up to the car while the men were sitting inside and started firing. The windows of the vehicle were shattered.

There's no word on what led up to the fatal shooting.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD: Man found dead in Chinatown game room after SWAT standoff
Cool sunshine for Tuesday afternoon
NO. 8 FOR McNAIR: Texans set franchise record in win vs. Titans
Houston Texans honor Bob McNair at NRG Stadium
Bob McNair leaves behind successful family and business
Ex-Texan says McNair helped him through lymphoma diagnosis
Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children: Police
1 dead, 4 hurt after driver loses control while parking
Show More
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
World War II vet retires as Texas' oldest certified lawman
Pregnant leukemia patient sees outpouring of potential donors
Digital Deal of the Day
Man can't explain how hoax device got inside his vehicle
More News