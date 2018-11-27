Two men were found shot to death inside a Mercedes-Benz in the back parking lot of a strip club in southwest Houston, police say.Police are at the scene of Club Onyx in the 3100 block of Bering near Richmond Avenue.The first calls about the shooting came in just before 4:30 a.m.A witness inside the club at the time said they heard several gunshots. When they came outside, they saw the men dead.Authorities tell ABC13 two gunmen walked up to the car while the men were sitting inside and started firing. The windows of the vehicle were shattered.There's no word on what led up to the fatal shooting.