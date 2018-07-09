2 drivers charged with DWI in pair of crashes that killed woman and critically injured man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two drivers are facing DWI charges after a pair of crashes that killed a woman along Beltway 8 over the weekend.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said a Cadillac was pulled over on side of the Beltway near Bellaire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when another car crashed into it, throwing a woman out to the road.

The man who was in the Cadillac with the woman rushed to help her when they were both struck by an oncoming truck.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The woman died at the scene.

The two drivers who struck the victims and their vehicle are now facing drunk driving charges.

Chelsey Dennis, 33, of Stafford, who was driving the first car, has been charged with DWI.

Tacuma Lee Fears, 43, of Cypress, who authorities say was at the wheel of the truck, is charged with DWI and a felon in possession of a weapon.

