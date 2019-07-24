deadly shooting

Deputies investigating deadly double shooting in west Harris County

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot to death during what appears to be a robbery in Alief, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Neither victim has been identified.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the Park Village apartment complex, located at 14100 Rio Bonito Rd., around 4:51 p.m. One man was dead in the front seat of a Nissan sedan that had run into a curb in front of the leasing office.

The car's sunroof was shattered. The other victim was lying dead on the ground.

"It appears to be a robbery at this time. We have a suspect vehicle, a white sedan possibly occupied by three adult males, that fled the complex," explained Sergeant Eric Clegg with the HCSO Homicide Unit. "We do not have a suspect right now."

Officers do not believe the victims lived in the complex. Many residents describe it as peaceful but with a few recent robberies.

"I never witnessed anything like this on this magnitude and in broad daylight," said a woman who gave only her first name, Sybil.

"It's ridiculous. Never saw it before," Ronnie Mitchell said.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countydeadly shootingshootinginvestigatorsapartmentharris county sheriffs officeinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Deadly raid evidence sheds doubt on HPD investigation: attorneys
HPD RAID: District attorney to ask for $1.7M to fund probe
HPD hands over narcotics division files in raid investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News