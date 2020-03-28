2 dead in Texas City apartment shooting

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have died and three others were injured in a series of shootings that may be tied to a home invasion overnight.It began just after 4 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of 5th Ave. North at an apartment building. A woman called police and said that she and her boyfriend had been shot inside an apartment.Authorities found a juvenile outside the apartment who'd been shot multiple times, as well as a man inside who'd died from gunshot wounds.The woman, who was transported to a hospital, told police she saw men with masks shooting, authorities said.While officers worked to find out what happened on 5th Ave. North, a man was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed about a half-mile away at 4th Ave. North and 10th Street around 15 minutes later.Another person inside the car was also shot. He was taken to a hospital. There was no word on their condition.