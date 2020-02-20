2 found dead in new Third Ward home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is grieving after two were found dead in their new Third Ward home.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Burkett Street Wednesday night where a deceased middle-aged mane and middle-aged woman were found inside their home.



Police believe the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning originating from a generator.

Family members found the two victims unconscious in the home and the Houston Fire Department later pronounced them dead at the scene.

HPD Lt. Ronnie Wilkins said the victims had just moved into the house that had a generator running in the back.

The medical examiner's office does not suspect any foul play.

Carbon monoxide safety tips

