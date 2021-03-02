deadly shooting

Police investigating the deadly shooting of 2 people in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were found shot to death in a home Tuesday morning in southeast Houston, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 11100 block of Cayman Mist Drive at about 11:20 a.m., according to a Houston Police Department tweet.



Details of the deaths were not immediately disclosed by police.

It is also not known whether anyone is in custody or if police are seeking anyone.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootinghouston police departmentshooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Suspect arrested in Texas State athlete's murder, police say
Couple waited hours to tell police they killed guest, HPD says
Officers shoot and kill armed suspect in N Houston, HPD says
Arson investigator was scheduled to be off the night he was killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masks coming off? Gov. Abbott to make announcement today
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
Road rage bullet '1 millimeter' from killing girl with special needs
15 killed when SUV hits truck in Southern California: Officials
Southwest offering $29 ticket from Houston to New Orleans
Now is not the time to ease COVID-19 restrictions, city says
Nutcracker Market Spring event returns in person
Show More
Rain is gone but keep your jacket handy
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist imagery
1st look at 'Soul of a Nation,' highlighting Black life in US
Two friends, one dream, and an $80 million empire
Vernon Jordan, civil rights leader and close ally of Bill Clinton, dies
More TOP STORIES News