Police investigating the deadly shooting of 2 people in southeast Houston home

Homicide Division investigators are responding to a shooting at 11100 Cayman Mist Dr. Two victims were found deceased in a residence. CC12 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 2, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were found shot to death in a home Tuesday morning in southeast Houston, according to police.Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 11100 block of Cayman Mist Drive at about 11:20 a.m., according to a Houston Police Department tweet.Details of the deaths were not immediately disclosed by police.It is also not known whether anyone is in custody or if police are seeking anyone.