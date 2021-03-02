Police investigating the deadly shooting of 2 people in southeast Houston home

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 11100 block of Cayman Mist Drive at about 11:20 a.m., according to a Houston Police Department tweet.
Homicide Division investigators are responding to a shooting at 11100 Cayman Mist Dr. Two victims were found deceased in a residence. CC12 #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 2, 2021
Details of the deaths were not immediately disclosed by police.
It is also not known whether anyone is in custody or if police are seeking anyone.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.