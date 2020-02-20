2 found dead in new Third Ward home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Death Investigation: 3000 Burkett Deceased male and female found inside apartment. Preliminary info: carbon monoxide poisoning from generator. Medical Examiner enroute #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 20, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5950682" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Here's what Houston Police had to say at the scene where two adults were declared deceased due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3072724" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carbon monoxide safety tips

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is grieving after two were found dead in their new Third Ward home.Police responded to the 3000 block of Burkett Street Wednesday night where a deceased middle-aged man and middle-aged woman were found inside their home.Police believe the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning originating from a generator.Family members found the two victims unconscious in the home and the Houston Fire Department later pronounced them dead at the scene.HPD Lt. Ronnie Wilkins said the victims had just moved into the house that had a generator running in the back.The medical examiner's office does not suspect any foul play.