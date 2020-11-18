2 people dead and 3 others wounded in west Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just wounded during a shooting rampage, a woman was able to call police to her west Houston home on Wednesday, where police found four others wounded.Houston police said two of the people shot on Manor Park Drive in the Briar Forest neighborhood died.According to HPD, the woman called 911 at about 2:43 p.m., informing dispatchers about a shooter still inside the home opening fire at others.HPD officers arrived, first locating a man's body in the driveway of the home.Still cautious of the situation, police advanced into the home where they found another male who was wounded with a gun near him. Police believe this was the shooter.Officers then located the woman who called 911 and two other women. One had a possible wound to her arm, while the other was found dead on the second floor.A 3-month-old child who was also at the house was not harmed, police added.The three injured victims were taken to the hospital.Police are still trying to figure out the relationship between everyone involved, but they believe this was a domestic situation and that the victims were the male homeowner and possibly his adult daughter.