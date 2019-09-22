2 dead after small plane crashes during takeoff at Conroe Regional Airport

At 6:25 p.m., a Cessna A 185F Skywagon crashed during takeoff at the Conroe Regional Airport. Both pilot and passenger are deceased. Scene is secured by DPS until FAA arrives. No additional information is available for release at this time. pic.twitter.com/svXebfP54M — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) September 22, 2019

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two are dead after a plane crashed during takeoff at the Conroe Regional Airport Saturday evening, according to the DPS.The plane in use at the time of the tragedy was a Cessna A 185F Skywagon, which is a relatively smaller plane.The scene was able to be secured by DPS until the FAA arrived.There is no additional information at this time.