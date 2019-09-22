2 dead after small plane crashes during takeoff at Conroe Regional Airport

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two are dead after a plane crashed during takeoff at the Conroe Regional Airport Saturday evening, according to the DPS.

The plane in use at the time of the tragedy was a Cessna A 185F Skywagon, which is a relatively smaller plane.

The scene was able to be secured by DPS until the FAA arrived.



There is no additional information at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroeairplaneplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Emergency officials respond to explosion at Pasadena Celanese plant
Houston firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency
Thousands to greet world leaders on Houston stage
Death toll rises to 5 after man found dead in truck on I-10
Kingwood teens flood devastated neighborhoods with kindness
Road closures around NRG Stadium for 'Howdy, Modi' summit
Power restored to most customers in Beaumont after Imelda
Show More
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
Public invited to candlelight vigil honoring Sierra Patino
3rd graders walk away from recess at NC school
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 horrifying choices
New Mr. Rogers costume has a different twist
More TOP STORIES News