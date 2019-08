The driver and passenger on the motorcycle involved in this crash have died. Investigation is ongoing. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 3, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcycle and a wrecker driver in northeast Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an incident in the 13700 block of Beaumont Highway around 10:10 a.m.Deputies say a motorcycle driver collided with a wrecker driver. The motorcyclist died on the scene and his passenger died hours later at the hospital.