2 dead after gunman opens fire on I-10 at Federal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to a double shooting on I-10 at Federal Road.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of the East Freeway.



Authorities told ABC13 that a suspect got out of a vehicle on the freeway and started shooting at other cars.

Two people were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

