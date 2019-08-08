2 dead after gunman opens fire on I-10 at Federal

HPD investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at 5:55 pm at IH10 East Freeway at Federal Road where 2 people have been shot and are deceased. The freeway will be closed for investigation. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. A PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 8, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5453815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two dead in shooting at East Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to a double shooting on I-10 at Federal Road.Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 12500 block of the East Freeway.Authorities told ABC13 that a suspect got out of a vehicle on the freeway and started shooting at other cars.Two people were shot and pronounced dead at the scene.