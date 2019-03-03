2 dead, several injured after being struck by car in New Orleans, police say

A suspect has been arrested after a vehicle struck pedestrians, killing two and injuring six others.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- Two pedestrians are dead and several others are injured after being struck by a vehicle, according to New Orleans police.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Esplanade, NOPD said.

As police responded to a nearby call, they received reports of bicyclists struck by a vehicle nearby.

Police believe eight people were struck by the car over the course of three blocks.

Two victims were pronounced dead on the scene and five victims were transported to the hospital, with three in critical condition. One victim refused treatment.

Witnesses stopped the driver while police were en route and police are investigating to see whether the driver was intoxicated.
