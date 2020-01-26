shooting

2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.

The Darlington County coroner tells news outlets the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville.

The conditions of those wounded weren't immediately clear.

No additional details have been released. Mac's Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinabarshooting
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
4 different shootings across Houston injured 3, killed 1
State wants to prosecute teen as adult in Lamar HS killing
Man found guilty of killing ex-wife's new husband
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Business near Watson explosion site burglarized, police say
Families prepare to honor 2 men killed in deadly blast
Man accused of assaulting father-in-law during argument
Rainy start to Sunday, but afternoon will bring sunshine
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Don't miss your last chance to see the Houston Auto Show
Woman uninjured after tire crashes into her windshield
Show More
Shadow hangs over 2020 Grammys after ousted CEO calls show rigged
Dynamo's Christian Ramirez gets familiar with EaDo
4 different shootings across Houston injured 3, killed 1
WWE's 2020 Royal Rumble event coming to Houston Sunday
3-year-old killed when car rolls back and hits her, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News