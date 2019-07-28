2 dead, 3 taken to hospital in possible west Houston drunk driving crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a possible drunk driving crash in west Houston where at least two people are dead and three more were taken to the hospital.

Houston police say a Cadillac crashed into a Lexus just before 3 a.m. on Richmond near Hillcroft, killing two people inside Lexus.

The District Attorney says the Cadillac driver and two others inside were all intoxicated.

Police are working to find out where they came from before the crash.
