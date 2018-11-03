Galveston police are investigating two separate traffic deaths related to this year's Lone Star motorcycle rally.The first deadly accident was reported around 6:08 p.m. Friday, the second day of this year's rally. Several motorcyclists were proceeding east on Seawall Blvd when the leading motorcyclist began braking as he prepared to turn right onto East Beach Dr.One of the motorcycles behind him failed to see him slowing to turn and struck him. The striking motorcycle, occupied by a male driver and female passenger overturned and slid off of the seawall, police said.A 54-year-old female passenger from Rockwall, TX, sustained serious head trauma as a result of the crash and died shortly after being transported to UTMB. The male driver was also transported to UTMB for minor injuries.Neither rider was wearing helmets.Alcohol is not suspected to be a contributing factor in the collision, however, the driver consented to a sample of his blood being taken. No charges have been filed at this time.A second deadly accident was reported hours later, around 9:41 p.m. A motorcyclist was leaving the island, traveling at a high rate of speed according to witnesses. He crested the 61st Street overpass, the driver lost control on the roadway.The 65-year-old man from League City sustained a serious head injury. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to UTMB.The rider was not wearing a helmet, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.Galveston police would like to stress the importance of wearing proper protective equipment when you ride a motorcycle, including a helmet.