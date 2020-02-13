2 dead, 1 injured during shooting at Conroe shopping center

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were shot and killed in a Conroe parking lot and another was left injured, according to police.It happened at a shopping center near Crighton Road and I-45 North Wednesday afternoon in front of the Whistle Stop Cafe.Police said the two men, who were described as being in their early 20s, were found shot to death in the parking lot. Police said the third man was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition.It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was immediately released.The incident remains under investigation.