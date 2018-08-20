2 children reported missing in NW Houston found safe

Family members say two children who were reported missing Monday night are safe.A police search for the 8- and 11-year-old children ended just after 10 p.m. in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive.According to family members who spoke with ABC13, the children were with their uncle.We do not know where the children were supposed to be, but the word is both children are okay.Earlier Monday, an HPD chopper and K-9 units were called to assist officers in a search of the area, not far from Willowbrook Mall.