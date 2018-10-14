WATER SEARCH

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two children, ages 11 and 16 years old, are presumed drowned after they were lost in the water just off Galveston, authorities said.

Peter Davis, chief of Galveston Island Beach Patrol, said crews began looking for the children just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the area of Seawall and 17th.

Authorities did not give details on how they were lost except that the two children got into the water.

The search by Coast Guard is underway on land, by air and on the water.

Authorities noted the search is separate from an earlier operation involving a kayaker who went missing Saturday evening.
