HPD PIO en route to double homicide scene at 10919 Fondren where two children are deceased. The call originated as a welfare check at 4:35 pm today. Additional information will be provided at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 4, 2018

Police are investigating after two juveniles under the age of 18 were found dead in an apparent double homicide at an apartment complex southwest Houston.The call originated as a welfare check at 4:35 p.m. in the 10900 block of Fondren Road.Investigators are at the apartment trying to sort out the details. There's no immediate word of a suspect.Many visibly upset residents are outside their apartments, in a chaotic scene this evening.No details about how the children died are yet available.