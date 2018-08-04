HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating after two juveniles under the age of 18 were found dead in an apparent double homicide at an apartment complex southwest Houston.
The call originated as a welfare check at 4:35 p.m. in the 10900 block of Fondren Road.
HPD PIO en route to double homicide scene at 10919 Fondren where two children are deceased. The call originated as a welfare check at 4:35 pm today. Additional information will be provided at the scene. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 4, 2018
Investigators are at the apartment trying to sort out the details. There's no immediate word of a suspect.
Many visibly upset residents are outside their apartments, in a chaotic scene this evening.
No details about how the children died are yet available.
RAW VIDEO: Police on scene of homicide investigation