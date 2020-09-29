2 children in critical condition die days after crash near Greenspoint area, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two young boys have died after a crash that killed the driver of the vehicle they were in and also injured two other children last week near the Greenspoint area.The Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the children who died as 7-year-old Carleton Williams Jr. and 4-year-old Kyree Bogany.Carleton and Kyree had been in critical condition and on life support since the crash, which happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. at Swords Creek and TC Jester.Officials said a woman was driving a Chevy Traverse with four children inside on Swords Creek, trying to enter the intersection, when she failed to stop at a stop sign, HCSO said.Her vehicle collided with the 18-year-old driver of a Cadillac. The 18-year-old had just finished at work and was headed home. He and his passenger, also 18, were not seriously hurt. Authorities said the 18-year-old driver was not impaired.The woman died at the scene.A 9-year-old girl in the front seat of the Chevy had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Authorities said the girl was wearing a seat belt.Three boys, including Carleton and Kyree, were all flown to the hospital in critical condition. None of the boys were in child seats or wearing seat belts, HCSO Lt. Simon Cheng told ABC13 at the time.The relationship between the woman and the children is unknown.Officials believe the woman was trying to make a left turn onto TC Jester when the crash happened. Cheng said she had her seat belt buckled, but was still not properly restrained.Investigators note the area of the crash was dark, and there is a slight curve in the road.