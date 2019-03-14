2 children and mother taken at gunpoint in Houston found

Update: The #AMBERAlert is being cancelled. The suspect, victim and children have all been found. Investigators are en route to interview them now. No other information at this time. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 14, 2019
The Houston Police Department issued the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon after reports of the family being abducted at gunpoint in Houston.
The initial alert stated that 4-year-old Aiden Payne-Warner and 6-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner, along with their mother, 26-year-old Shyqua Nutall, were missing.
Police were looking for 27-year-old Andre Redus McDaniel in connection with the kidnapping.
#AMBERAlert has been issued for two boys ages 4 & 6 who were abducted at gunpoint from 8330 Blue Quail Drive along with their mother, Syqua Nutall and a third child. Suspect Andrew McDaniel, black male, was last seen driving a white Chevy Impala with paper plate #30395Z3. pic.twitter.com/wjH96RhYJ8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 14, 2019
It's not clear where the mother and her children were located, or if the suspect is in custody.
Police say they are headed to interview the family.