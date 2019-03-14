2 children and mother taken at gunpoint in Houston found

Children, mother abducted in Houston found

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been cancelled after two children and their mother were found.



The Houston Police Department issued the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon after reports of the family being abducted at gunpoint in Houston.

The initial alert stated that 4-year-old Aiden Payne-Warner and 6-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner, along with their mother, 26-year-old Shyqua Nutall, were missing.

Police were looking for 27-year-old Andre Redus McDaniel in connection with the kidnapping.



It's not clear where the mother and her children were located, or if the suspect is in custody.

Police say they are headed to interview the family.
