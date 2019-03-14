2 children and mother taken at gunpoint in Houston found

Update: The #AMBERAlert is being cancelled. The suspect, victim and children have all been found. Investigators are en route to interview them now. No other information at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 14, 2019

#AMBERAlert has been issued for two boys ages 4 & 6 who were abducted at gunpoint from 8330 Blue Quail Drive along with their mother, Syqua Nutall and a third child. Suspect Andrew McDaniel, black male, was last seen driving a white Chevy Impala with paper plate #30395Z3. pic.twitter.com/wjH96RhYJ8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 14, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been cancelled after two children and their mother were found.The Houston Police Department issued the Amber Alert Thursday afternoon after reports of the family being abducted at gunpoint in Houston.The initial alert stated that 4-year-old Aiden Payne-Warner and 6-year-old Alexander Payne-Warner, along with their mother, 26-year-old Shyqua Nutall, were missing.Police were looking for 27-year-old Andre Redus McDaniel in connection with the kidnapping.It's not clear where the mother and her children were located, or if the suspect is in custody.Police say they are headed to interview the family.