U.S. & WORLD

Trains halted in south side of Chicago after officers struck and killed

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were struck by a South Shore train on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Two police officers were struck and killed by a train Monday evening on Chicago's south side, sources said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the officers responded to reports of shots fired near train tracks, where they pursued a suspect. While they were investigating, they were struck and killed instantly, Johnson said.

Johnson identified the officers as 37-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo and 31-year-old Conrad Gary. He said Gary had been on the force for 18 months and Marmolejo for two and a half years.

Johnson said 2018 has been an "immensely difficult" year for the Chicago Police Department in terms of officers killed in the line of duty, as well as an uptick in officer suicides. He noted it's been a particularly difficult year for the 5th District, where the officers were assigned.

"Pray for the families of these two heroic young men, pray for the 5th District who, even tonight, will stop at nothing to safeguard the community," he said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said both men were fathers and had young families, and expressed his condolences to those families in the week before the Christmas holiday.

Johnson said a weapon was recovered at the scene and a person of interest is in custody and being questioned.


The officers have not yet been identified.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
metrapedestrian strucku.s. & worldofficer killedIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Photographer looking for couple she captured in proposal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
Teen vaping doubles as other drug and alcohol use falls
Customs head wanted to avoid 'politicizing' 7-year-old's death
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Two HISD teachers charged for indecency with child
FBISD parents upset over plans to move kids to other schools
BACK ON THE ROAD: Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2
NASA gives advice for rescuing Iron Man from space
Woman charged in school bus crash that injured 13 students
Photographer looking for couple she captured in proposal
Examining the Houston Texans playoff chances
Show More
Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall
Katy ISD acting superintendent named lone finalist for job
Crews to take down Needville water tower on Friday
Good Samaritans save Christmas for orphans in Galveston
Astros reportedly sign Cleveland free agent Michael Brantley
More News