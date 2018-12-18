EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4921487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The procession for two CPD officers fatally struck by a South Shore Line train makes its way to the medical examiner's office.

PO Conrad Gary and PO Eduardo Marmolejo. Always remember the names of our brave officers who were killed in the line of duty last night. #NeverForget

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and the entire @Chicago_Police Department.

The Chicago Police Department is in mourning Tuesday after two officers were fatally struck by a train while chasing a suspect Monday.Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the officers responded to a call of shots fired in the Rosemoore neighborhood. Police said one of the body camera videos, which they may never release, shows the officers exit their patrol car, go up a hill to the Metra tracks at 103rd and Cottage Grove Avenue and talk about where the offender could have gone.In the distance, the officers can see a train approaching heading north making noise. Police said it possibly masked the sound of another high-speed train full of commuters that was only feet behind them and then the camera fades to black. Police said it happened fast and the officers died instantly.Police identified the officers who were killed as 31-year-old Conrad Gary and 36-year-old Eduardo Marmolejo. Gary is a married father of an infant who has only been on the force for 18 months and Marmolejo is a married father of three young children and has been on the force for two-and-a-half years.Early Tuesday morning, two ambulances carried the bodies of the officers from the scene. With full police honors, the 15-mile procession wound past the 5th Police District where they were stationed, then onto the medical examiner's office where officers saluted as a sign of respect."We've lost two young men, both fathers, young families," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "This holiday will never be the same for those two families. While our hearts are with them we lost people who answered the call to try and make Chicago a better place."Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson said 2018 has been an "immensely difficult" year for the Chicago Police Department in terms of officers killed in the line of duty, as well as an uptick in officer suicides. He noted it's been a particularly difficult year for the 5th District."Pray for the families of these two heroic young men, pray for the 5th District who, even tonight, will stop at nothing to safeguard the community," he said.In a tweet, Governor Bruce Rauner said, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of officers Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and the entire @Chicago_Police Department."It's been a particularly tragic year for Chicago's 5th Police District. Officers at the district told ABC7 that counselors will be on site to help officers and staff grieve.In addition to losing these two officers, the 5th District has lost at least two others to suicides.Commander Paul Bauer and Officer Samuel Jimenez were both members of the department that lost their lives in the line of duty.Later Tuesday, two crosses will be placed in front of the department offering both comfort and a grim reminder of the two officers that will no longer be walking through those doors.Police said a suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered at the scene. Police believe he was possibly test firing a gun but he never fired shots at the officers.