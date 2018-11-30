2 arrested after 124 marijuana plants seized during grow house bust

Galveston authorities bust grow-house in San Leon.

SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men in San Leon were arrested after police found 124 budding marijuana plants and seized $15,000 worth of equipment from two houses tied to the suspects.

On Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Avenue K, where they found 43-year-old Christian Combs and 34-year-old Edwin Dodds.

Officials say the entire home was converted into an elaborate indoor, high-grade marijuana grow house.

Once inside, authorities seized 124 budding marijuana plants and over 25 pounds in cultivated marijuana buds. They also seized $15,000 worth in marijuana grow equipment and $3,167 in cash.

Officials also searched a second home at 4520 16th St. in Bacliff in connection with the suspects. At that house, over four pounds of cultivated and packaged marijuana was found along with $3,150 in cash.

The suspects are charged with possession of marijuana, 50 - 2000 pounds. The men have a bond of $250,000 each.
