A disabled pickup truck was involved in an overnight crash on the South Loop near Fannin, by NRG Park.Police say the car was stalled in a moving lane of traffic. The driver of a pickup wasn't able to move in time and rear-ended the car.The driver of the vehicle hit was taken to a hospital in critical condition.Police say there are no signs of intoxication on either driver at this point.If you are experiencing car trouble and you can move it off the freeway, authorities urge you to do so.