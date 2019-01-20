2-car accident leaves man in critical condition after his car stalled out while driving

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver of a pickup wasn't able to move in enough time and rear-ended the car.

HOUSTON, Texas --
A disabled pickup truck was involved in an overnight crash on the South Loop near Fannin, by NRG Park.

Police say the car was stalled in a moving lane of traffic. The driver of a pickup wasn't able to move in time and rear-ended the car.

The driver of the vehicle hit was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say there are no signs of intoxication on either driver at this point.

If you are experiencing car trouble and you can move it off the freeway, authorities urge you to do so.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashHouston
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
Texas EquuSearch looking for man with dementia symptoms
Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
New mom is marathon's 'Last Woman Starting'
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
Bundle up for Chevron Houston Marathon
5-year-old child left in critical condition after car crash
Show More
Fatal 5-car accident involving disabled vehicle on the West loop
Running is a family affair for the De Leon family
2 juveniles accidentally shot in head in separate incidents: HPD
Several children injured in 4-vehicle crash in Crosby area
Man shot, killed in northeast Houston, police say
More News