Police said two bystanders of a fight at a southwest Houston apartment complex were shot, killing one of them and injuring the other.The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12600 block of Dunlap.According to police, a fight between two parties took place when shots rang out. The two victims were not involved.The injured victim was shot in stomach.Police also said some of the bullets went into an apartment where a baby was sleeping.Police have not said whether they were looking for suspects.