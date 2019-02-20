Southwest Houston shooting wounds 2 bystanders, kills one of them

EMBED </>More Videos

2 bystanders shot - 1 fatally - during SW Houston fight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police said two bystanders of a fight at a southwest Houston apartment complex were shot, killing one of them and injuring the other.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12600 block of Dunlap.

According to police, a fight between two parties took place when shots rang out. The two victims were not involved.

The injured victim was shot in stomach.

Police also said some of the bullets went into an apartment where a baby was sleeping.

Police have not said whether they were looking for suspects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootingdrive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video surfaces of case involving HPD raid officer under fire
Victim pistol-whipped during robbery at The Spot in Galveston
Jussie Smollett charged with disorderly conduct for filing false police report, prosecutors say
Coast Guard lieutenant accused of targeting lawmakers, media
City of Houston and fire union in dispute over letter
4th measles case confirmed in Harris County
HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
2019 Rodeo Cook-off forecast
Show More
High school student arrested for violent robbery
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Teen survives 50-foot plunge from bridge while taking selfie
Intense video shows professional skier stuck under avalanche
HPD raid officer's 1,400 cases under district attorney review
More News