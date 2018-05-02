STARBUCKS

2 black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks settle for $200,000 youth program

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men arrested at Philadlephia Starbucks break their silence on Good Morning America on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything have settled with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

The men's lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press.

The arrest of Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling.

They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.

EMBED More News Videos

Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6pm on April 19, 2018.


The men said they were waiting for a business meeting about a potential real estate deal.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize. He also announced Starbucks stores would close May 29 for training on bias.

EMBED More News Videos

LISTEN: Philadelphia police release call from Starbucks employee. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on April 17, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
proteststarbucksarrestphiladelphia policeu.s. & worldracial profiling
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Men arrested at Starbucks were there for business meeting to change 'our lives'
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Starbucks CEO issues apology after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
STARBUCKS
Pumpkin Spice Latte back this month at Starbucks
Starbucks introduces 'new' cheesecake frappuccinos
Car flips over leaving drive-thru of Starbucks in Deer Park
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
Companies move to go green, but Texas says no to bag bans
More starbucks
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News