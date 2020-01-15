2 arrests made in Bellaire HS shooting arrested: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Bellaire High School student along with his friend.The suspect, who is also a student and believed to be 16 years old, was arrested around 8 p.m. on Tuesday on Caversham Drive near Chimney Rock Road.In pictures taken during the arrest, the suspect is seen being escorted into a police vehicle in handcuffs. Police say the student was hiding with a friend behind a convenience store before his arrest. The friend was also taken into custody.Bellaire police used a drone during the search efforts.They responded to the shooting at the school around 4 p.m. The victim was shot on campus and was later pronounced dead. ABC13 learned the victim was also 16 years old.Officials initially said classes were set to resume on Wednesday, but HISD later announced classes were officially cancelled.Meanwhile, a community prayer gathering organized by Crosspoint Church has been scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Evelyn's Park Conservancy, located at 4400 Bellaire Blvd."A learning environment is the last place where young people should feel unsafe and in fear of their lives," said Mayor Sylvester Turner in a statement. "Yet gun violence continues to disrupt schools and destroy families across the country. I extend my deepest condolences to the young man's loved ones and to all students, teachers and staff at Bellaire High school."Turner said he spoke with students who serve on the Mayor's Youth Council during a meeting about the incident, saying "As I said to them, I will continue to work with elected officials at the state and federal level, along with advocacy groups and all people who are ready to enact laws to protect our children."