2 arrested for illegal massage services at spa in Richmond

EMBED </>More Videos

2 arrested for illegal massage services at spa in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office arrested two women for prostitution at a massage parlor in Richmond.

Yan He, 53, and Jie Lie Swindall were arrested and charged with prostitution.

Deputies executed a search warrant at YES Massage parlor in the 1100 block of Crab River Road on Tuesday afternoon.

"This is a family shopping center, and this is just unacceptable," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. "We will not tolerate this kind of activity occurring in Fort Bend County."

The two employees were taken to the Fort Bend County Jail with a $5,000 bond each.

Authorities say this is the second charge for He in Fort Bend. In 2017, He was arrested at the Red Apple spa for prostitution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prostitutionspaRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
$30,000 in donations for struggling family now in limbo
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Houston restaurants begin tossing romaine lettuce after alert
Life with the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
2 men arrested for allegedly committing 5 robberies in 1 day
Show More
Chilling new details revealed in missing woman investigation
UNSOLVED MURDERS: Renewed search for local couple's killer
SOCIAL EMERGENCY?! Users say Instagram, Facebook are down
6 students from all-boys school arrested on sex charges
Texas groups urge Whataburger to stop using Styrofoam cups
More News