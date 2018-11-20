2 arrested for illegal massage services at spa in Richmond

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office arrested two women for prostitution at a massage parlor in Richmond.Yan He, 53, and Jie Lie Swindall were arrested and charged with prostitution.Deputies executed a search warrant at YES Massage parlor in the 1100 block of Crab River Road on Tuesday afternoon."This is a family shopping center, and this is just unacceptable," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls. "We will not tolerate this kind of activity occurring in Fort Bend County."The two employees were taken to the Fort Bend County Jail with a $5,000 bond each.Authorities say this is the second charge for He in Fort Bend. In 2017, He was arrested at the Red Apple spa for prostitution.