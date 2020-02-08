2 arrested after high-speed chase in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects led deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night in north Harris County.

The chase started near the Hardy Toll Road and Louetta. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation when the driver took off.

The suspects went southbound on Hardy Road with speeds reaching up to 100 MPH.

The chase ended near Hardy and Tidwell.

ABC13 obtained video from the scene showing a man and a woman being taken into custody. Bottles of alcohol were seen being taken out of the vehicle.
