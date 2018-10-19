EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4516450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the apartments where at least six units were impacted by a fire.

A 2-alarm fire ripped through the roof of an apartment complex early Friday morning in northwest Houston.SkyEye was over the Hunters Cove apartments at De Soto Street and Oak Bay Drive, where at one point large flames were seen shooting through the roof.At least part of the roof is destroyed. Authorities say the fire got into a common attic area, but a firewall kept it contained to one area of the building.Students were also seen getting onto a school bus nearby as firefighters worked to get the flames under control.Firefighters went door-to-door to make sure everyone escaped. Officials tell us six to nine units were affected, with the most damage on the top floor.One resident, who lives on the first floor, told Eyewitness News that his wife smelled smoke, and they left the apartment.He recalls seeing neighbors alerting each other, and shortly after, flames were coming from the roof.He says firefighters arrived quickly. Unfortunately, he believes he may have lost a lot of his belongings, but hasn't been able to return to his apartment to check.One person complained of breathing issues and may have smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.A cat was pulled out of the complex, but another pet may be missing.Several fire units and first responders are at the complex. Arson investigators will look into the cause.De Soto and Oak Bay are both shut down. You can check the traffic map for alternate routes.Apartment management says there are enough empty units in the complex to house everyone impacted by the fire.Firefighters say the Red Cross has also been notified and will arrive sometime Friday to provide assistance.