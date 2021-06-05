HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston and managed to evacuate everyone, including a dog, safely from the building.
Firefighters were called to the fire at the Whitfield Apartments off Whittington Drive just west of Dairy Ashford.
The fire started in a second story unit and spread to another one, according to witnesses.
No injuries were reported.
Cell phone video seen above shows the heroic moment a firefighter walked out of the building with a dog that was left behind in its cage.
The pup can be seen being handed over to its owner.
Officials were still working to investigate the cause of the fire.
Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Families escape 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston
APARTMENT FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News