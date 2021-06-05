apartment fire

Families escape 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston

Houston firefighter rescues dog from apartment fire in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston and managed to evacuate everyone, including a dog, safely from the building.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the Whitfield Apartments off Whittington Drive just west of Dairy Ashford.


The fire started in a second story unit and spread to another one, according to witnesses.

No injuries were reported.

Cell phone video seen above shows the heroic moment a firefighter walked out of the building with a dog that was left behind in its cage.


The pup can be seen being handed over to its owner.

Officials were still working to investigate the cause of the fire.

