Families escape 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in west Houston and managed to evacuate everyone, including a dog, safely from the building.Firefighters were called to the fire at the Whitfield Apartments off Whittington Drive just west of Dairy Ashford.The fire started in a second story unit and spread to another one, according to witnesses.No injuries were reported.Cell phone video seen above shows the heroic moment a firefighter walked out of the building with a dog that was left behind in its cage.The pup can be seen being handed over to its owner.Officials were still working to investigate the cause of the fire.