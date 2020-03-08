2 adults, 2 teens dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Bend Co.

Incident: 9200 Sabastian Dr., Houston. 4 deceased on scene. Apparent murder/suicide. @SheriffTNehls en route to scene. pic.twitter.com/0uVDCPi6XX — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 8, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are dead after deputies say they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning.Fort Bend County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting in the 9200 block of Sebastian Drive around 5 a.m.Deputies said they found two teenagers, two adults and two dogs shot to death inside of the home."Its unfortunate, we've been to these before. Let's just say if you are suicidal, if you are not feeling well about things and you are having an argument with your family. Just get some help, you don't have to harm your family. In this case, we have an entire family that is gone. That's a sad day. That's a sad day," Sheriff Troy Nehls said.