HELICOPTER CRASH

NTSB releases preliminary report in deadly Texas newlywed helicopter crash

EMBED </>More Videos

NTSB combs helicopter wreckage after newlyweds killed

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) --
A preliminary accident report by the National Transportation Safety Board contains few new details about a deadly helicopter crash involving two Texas newlyweds.

Will Byler and wife Bailee were married an hour and a half before they were killed in the Nov. 3 crash near Uvalde, Texas, along with the pilot of the Bell 206B helicopter, Gerald Lawrence.

In the NTSB's preliminary report released Wednesday, investigators revealed first responders had to attach ropes to the helicopter wreckage to keep it from rolling down the steep hillside as they responded to the scene.



The helicopter, owned by the Byler family, was in the air for about five to 10 minutes before crashing about 100 feet from the top of a rocky 1,450-foot hill.

The crash left a nearly 100-yard long trail of debris to the main wreckage.

At the time of the crash, Lawrence would have experienced clear skies with a visibility of about 10 miles, according to measurements taken at the Garner Field Airport, in Uvalde.

NTSB investigators report the terrain was particularly dangerous, preventing detailed examination of the wreckage at the scene.

The helicopter was transported to a salvage facility for further examination after investigators documented the crash site.

ALSO SEE: Newlyweds helicopter crash: Who were the victims
EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends remember newlyweds killed in helicopter crash

Video above is from previously published story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterweddingtexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HELICOPTER CRASH
NTSB combs helicopter wreckage after newlyweds killed
Friends react after newlyweds killed in helicopter crash
Newlyweds helicopter crash: Who were the victims
2 killed after helicopter hits power lines
More helicopter crash
Top Stories
Migrants climb wall as hundreds arrive at US border in Tijuana
Woman warns others about online Luke Bryan impersonator
Is your child bundled up enough for winter weather?
Woman robbed for 4th time says she was followed home
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Anna Nicole Smith's step-grandson accused of domestic violence
Woman suffers brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico
Snake found hiding from chilly temps in sprinkler system
Show More
Stolen Suburu ruled out as vehicle linked to teen's murder
Man wrapped in American flag shot and killed by police
Skin clinic's supervising doctor charged in illegal Botox case
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
More News