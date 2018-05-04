7-year-old forced to scrub school floor with toothbrush

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida family is outraged after they say their 7-year-old's teachers forced her to scrub floors with a toothbrush. (KTRK)

LAKE ALFRED, Florida --
A Florida family is outraged after they say their 7-year-old's teachers forced her to scrub floors with a toothbrush.

The first grader was forced to clean the floor for the day after talking in class. The first grader scrubbed on her hands and knees one hour day for three months.

When asked by WFTS-TV if she was outraged, the girl's mother, Ashley Kirpech, said, "Absolutely. I'm shaking standing here talking to you guys now about it."

Her father is equally upset, saying, "There was no reason for her to be (subjected) to that."

Polk County School District officials are checking into the allegations, adding, "We are deeply concerned. We have begun a formal investigation and both teachers have been placed on administrative leave."

Schools officials add they are cooperating with law enforcement and the department of children and families, who are investigating the incident.
