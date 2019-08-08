Classes to start as planned after fire breaks out at Pearland ISD elementary school

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire broke out at a Pearland elementary school early Thursday morning.

It happened at Challenger Elementary School, located at 9434 Hughes Ranch Rd., at around midnight.

The Pearland Fire Department says it started with an automatic alarm call.

When firefighters arrived, they found the building filled with smoke. Investigators say it appeared the fire was in the attic and may have been related to work that was being done on the roof.

The school's kindergarten orientation is Thursday night and the first day of school for Pearland ISD students is Thursday, Aug. 15.

Pearland ISD says their maintenance and custodial staff have already started the cleanup process and say this will not affect either the kindergarten orientation or the first day of school.

Classes will begin as scheduled and no back-to-school activities will be impacted.

No injuries were reported and Pearland ISD says no classrooms were damaged during the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandfire departmentsfireschoolstudent safetyfirefighterspearland isdstudents
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
TEA recommends replacing HISD school board after investigation
ABC13's Morning News
Freak accident leaves competitive gymnast disabled
2 teen boys shot after being chased in car over argument
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 46 years later
THE 60: Willie Nelson cancels tour due to breathing problem
Show More
Freeway closures causing major traffic delays this weekend
FDA warns of possible link between vaping and seizures
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
Meet the day one Houston Texans fans from Wisconsin
Robbers shoot Texaco clerk to death in NE Houston
More TOP STORIES News