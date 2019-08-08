Classes to start as planned after fire breaks out at Pearland ISD elementary school

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire broke out at a Pearland elementary school early Thursday morning.It happened at Challenger Elementary School, located at 9434 Hughes Ranch Rd., at around midnight.The Pearland Fire Department says it started with an automatic alarm call.When firefighters arrived, they found the building filled with smoke. Investigators say it appeared the fire was in the attic and may have been related to work that was being done on the roof.The school's kindergarten orientation is Thursday night and the first day of school for Pearland ISD students is Thursday, Aug. 15.Pearland ISD says their maintenance and custodial staff have already started the cleanup process and say this will not affect either the kindergarten orientation or the first day of school.Classes will begin as scheduled and no back-to-school activities will be impacted.No injuries were reported and Pearland ISD says no classrooms were damaged during the fire.