remember when

REMEMBER: 1971 deadly explosion and fire at Mykawa train yard that prompted Hazmat team

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the worst explosions in Houston's history occurred on October 19, 1971, killing one firefighter and injuring 37 other firefighters and civilians.

It happened at the rail yard at Mykawa Road at Almeda Genoa.



A Missouri Pacific Railroad train was entering the yard when it derailed on a track that was being repaired. A tank car containing vinyl chloride exploded.

As firefighters were battling the blaze and news photographers were shooting film of the event, a second car containing butadiene exploded.

One firefighter who was perched atop a ladder was engulfed in flames but survived. Another firefighter, Truxton Hathaway, had come to the scene to record the incident for training and was killed in the explosion.

Truxton Hathaway, 31, was assigned to the fire academy and went to the scene of the explosion to record the incident for training. He was killed when the second rail car exploded.



A significant problem in battling the fire was the lack of information that the fire department had access to. Hazardous materials in tank cars were not marked. It wasn't long after the Mykawa Road fire that the Houston Fire Department started the hazardous materials (HazMat) unit.

Special thanks to Scott Mellott of HoustonFireMemorial.org
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentabc13 tbtremember whenhistory
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REMEMBER WHEN
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
Fire and rain: Remembering the flood of 1994
Hurricane Ike: Storm that hit Galveston on Sept. 13, 2008
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowner shoots and kills man accused of breaking into home
What Astros fans need to know about ALCS Game 6
Man dies after fall from third story balcony in downtown
Man wanted for allegedly for forcing teen into prostitution
Kate Upton claps back at 'Verlander hurts puppies' sign
We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
"Cole Vs the World" shirt design crashes local creator's website
Show More
Houston Astros arrive in Houston ahead of Game 6
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
More TOP STORIES News