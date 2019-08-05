Woman found shot to death in NW Houston motel may have been pregnant and left in room for days

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman found shot to death in a northwest Houston motel overnight may have been pregnant.

Houston police received information that someone was shot to death inside a room at the HomeTowne Studios in the 5900 block of Guhn Road near Highway 290 and Tidwell.

Investigators say that just after 2 a.m. Monday a man flagged down an officer at the Tinseltown movie theater. He told police he heard there was a woman who had been shot multiple times in room 239.

During a welfare check, authorities found a woman who is believed to be around 19 years old. Officers say people who knew her have said she may have been around seven months pregnant.

"We talked to management. They didn't hear anything. No one reported anything suspicious to them up until this point when patrol units responded," said HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Joshua Horn.

Police believe the victim may have been dead in the room for a few days.

Right now, officials are looking for the person who rented the room, Justin Herron.

Herron is being called a person of interest, and police believe he is about 31 years old.

Herron lives in the Houston area. At this time, it's not clear what his relationship was to the victim, but authorities are trying to speak with him.

Investigators are currently looking at surveillance video to see if they can track down when the victim was last seen coming and going from the motel.



