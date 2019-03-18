19-year-old struck during alleged street race in NW Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

Despite days of warning about illegal street racing, two vehicles mangled after a crash in northwest Harris County.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old pedestrian is in stable condition after police say he was struck during an alleged street race in northwest Harris County.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 10111 block of Houston Oaks, after two vehicles had reportedly started their race through an office park.

Brothers of the victim told ABC13 Eyewitness News that he and his dad were at that location to see the race. According to police, it all ended when a red Camero struck the family's truck and then the victim.



After the incident, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the racing is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

LT. James Lovett brief the media on an auto pedestrian accident possibly involving racing.


Authorities say the driver of the alleged race was not injured and has not been taken into custody. No charges have been filed yet.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpedestrian struckaccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Multiple tanks on fire at ITC plant, shelter-in-place remains
Man reportedly fell to his death while running from police: HPD
Man carries woman with cancer upstairs at RodeoHouston
March Madness: Where will UH and Prairie View be in the brackets?
Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules
Power outages expected after car splits pole on Highway 6
Goat captured after making big break from slaughterhouse
Show More
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch suspended for one game
Baby dies in foster care months after sister died in parent's care
90-year-old woman pulls gun on neighbors over yard
HCSO deputy injured after alleged attack by partygoers
More TOP STORIES News