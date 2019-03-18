19-year-old struck during alleged street race in NW Harris County

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to an Auto-Pedestrian crash at Houston Oaks Dr @ Sam Houston Pkwy. Pedestrian was struck by a car traveling at high rate of speed. Preliminary info reveals complaint struck during car racing incident. Complainant taken to hospital #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old pedestrian is in stable condition after police say he was struck during an alleged street race in northwest Harris County.It happened around 5 a.m. in the 10111 block of Houston Oaks, after two vehicles had reportedly started their race through an office park.Brothers of the victim told ABC13 Eyewitness News that he and his dad were at that location to see the race. According to police, it all ended when a red Camero struck the family's truck and then the victim.After the incident, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the racing is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.Authorities say the driver of the alleged race was not injured and has not been taken into custody. No charges have been filed yet.