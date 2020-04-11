19-year-old shot multiple times by his father in west Harris County fight

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was critically injured after a fight with his father erupted into gunfire at a west Harris County home early Saturday, deputies said.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on Seahorse Bend near Oceanic Drive in the Lakes at Mason Park subdivision.

The 19-year-old got into an argument with his father inside the home before they went outside, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies. That's when the father fired multiple times, striking the 19-year-old.

The son was flown to Memorial Hermann, where he was listed in critical condition. The father was also injured in the altercation, but his injuries didn't appear to be life threatening, according to deputies.

It wasn't clear what started the fight. The shooting victim's mother told deputies the argument started inside before they 'took it outside like men,' authorities said .
