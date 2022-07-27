19-year-old called family after being shot in the back in N. Harris Co., deputies say

Deputies said it is unclear if the victim was shot on Fiorella Way, or if the shooting happened somewhere else. They said there were no bullet holes in the car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old called family members after he was shot in the back in north Harris County overnight, according to Pct. 4.

The victim was found shot inside a car in the 3400 block of Fiorella Way around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He called his parents for help, and they were the ones who called 911, investigators said.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were looking for surveillance video in the area and hoping to talk to the victim at the hospital.