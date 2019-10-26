19-year-old shot and killed after argument in west Harris County

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man was shot and killed outside of his home in west Harris County.

Deputies say the young man was involved in an argument at Cypress Bay near Greenhouse Saturday morning.



According to authorities, he was shot and stumbled into his garage, where he collapsed and died.

Deputies say they don't know why the victim and suspect were meeting, but they don't believe it was internet related.

Authorities will be looking at surveillance video to get a better description of the suspect.

