Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was drug related, as they say the victim's car had a strong smell of marijuana.

Shooting outside apartment in Mission Bend that killed 19-year-old may have been drug related: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is dead and a 17-year-old has been hospitalized after investigators say 30 shots were fired by a group of people who approached them.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 14400 block of Pavilion Point, according to Harris County deputies.

It's unclear why the 19-and 17-year-olds were at the complex, but that's when a group of people approached them and started shooting.

Deputies said the victims were inside a SUV at the time about 30 shots were fired.

Thankfully, no bystanders were hurt, but investigators said three parked cars got hit.

The victims drove off and made it to a neighborhood about three miles away on Villaret, the sheriff's office said. It's been confirmed that is the area where the 19-year-old's mother lives.

The 17-year-old tried to get help and someone eventually called 911.

When deputies arrived, both teens were rushed to the hospital.

The 19-year-old died and the 17-year-old is in serious condition, according to deputies.

"We have suspect vehicle information that perhaps a white Ford mustang was seen leaving the same time gunshots were fired. We haven't had to time to pull video yet," Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Investigators are working to determine if the incident was drug related, as they say the victim's car had a strong smell of marijuana.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.