19-year-old Enterprise employee accused of spiking co-worker's water with LSD

ARNOLD, Missouri (KTRK) -- Authorities say a 19-year-old Enterprise employee gave his coworkers LSD, without them knowing.He reportedly said he did it because they had "negative energy."Police were called to the location after workers reportedly started feeling funny.The 19-year old employee then admitted to putting LSD in a couple of co-worker's water bottles, and in a third worker's coffee cup.He reportedly he wanted to mellow out the work place, but instead two workers suddenly started feeling dizzy and shaky.Two employees were transported to the hospital in stable condition.The 19-year-old employee was arrested, and will likely be charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault.