Crime & Safety

19-year-old Enterprise employee accused of spiking co-worker's water with LSD

EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old Enterprise employee in Missouri gave his coworkers LSD

ARNOLD, Missouri (KTRK) -- Authorities say a 19-year-old Enterprise employee gave his coworkers LSD, without them knowing.

He reportedly said he did it because they had "negative energy."

Police were called to the location after workers reportedly started feeling funny.

RELATED: Chemistry major accused of poisoning roommate's food, milk, mouthwash
EMBED More News Videos

Former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning roommate. Watch the report from Bob Brooks on Action News at 4 p.m. on December 20, 2018.



The 19-year old employee then admitted to putting LSD in a couple of co-worker's water bottles, and in a third worker's coffee cup.

He reportedly he wanted to mellow out the work place, but instead two workers suddenly started feeling dizzy and shaky.

Two employees were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The 19-year-old employee was arrested, and will likely be charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymissouriemploymentdrug arrestdrugu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18 people arrested during raid at after-hours club
Boy allegedly shoots teen while playing with gun, police say
Got legal questions about ITC fire? Get them answered Saturday
Clear Lake Park closing due to incidents at the ITC facility
Man charged with raping family member 46 years ago
Concerns rise after fisherman spots chemical in Houston Ship Channel
Texas AG sues ITC over chemical tank fire
Show More
Spring is on the way
Dad risks life to save daughter from speeding car: Video
Chick-fil-A banned from San Antonio airport after vote
'Drag Queen Storytime' isn't going anywhere, library says
1-year-old mauled to death by 2 dogs: Police
More TOP STORIES News