death in custody

19-year-old suspect dies in custody after swallowing drugs, Houston police say

EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old dies in police custody after swallowing drugs, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old involved in a drug investigation died Wednesday while in custody after telling officers he'd swallowed drugs prior to his arrest, authorities said.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Westward Street around 7 p.m. during a narcotics investigation when the man bailed from the vehicle and ran, according to Houston police.

During a foot chase, officers tased the man but continued to struggle before gaining control of him, police said. Once they were able to get the man inside a police cruiser, he told officers that he'd swallowed drugs.

"Officers contacted the Houston Fire Department, who came out here immediately," said HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher. "During this time, the suspect displayed no signs of distress. He was talking to the officers and sitting in the back seat of the patrol vehicle."

The man was transported to a hospital by ambulance and went into cardiac arrest while en route, HPD said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the struggle, an officer was also struck by a taser dart and suffered minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear what the suspect managed to swallow. A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentdrug arresttaserdeath in custodydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH IN CUSTODY
11 HCSO employees fired after inmate's death; 6 suspended
3 officers face murder charges in restraint death of Black man
Jail workers on administrative duty after inmate's death
'I'm scared': Black man punched, dragged in deadly arrest, video shows
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed while trying to flee carjackers, police say
MS-13 member gets prison 5 years after teen found dead in park
Sugar Land man shares lung transplant experience after declining vaccine
Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf Thursday night or Friday
Toddler's accidental shooting ties dad to Marq-E capital murder
ABC13 hosts virtual job fair with some positions paying $28 an hour
Former Houston honky tonk nearly burns down in massive fire
Show More
Supreme Court upholds Obamacare for 3rd time
Jose Altuve slugs way into MLB history as Astros down Rangers
Vintage toys mean big bucks for local shop owner
700-pound statue of George Floyd unveiled in New Jersey
Driver flees after hitting and killing man on S. Beltway
More TOP STORIES News