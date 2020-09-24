19-year-old club dancer hit and killed by SUV in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old club dancer was hit and killed by a car in southwest Houston, according to police.

It happened at 11600 South Sam Houston Parkway on the service road at about 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Police said Destiny Rudd was walking on the center lane of the service road when the driver of a green Chevrolet Tahoe hit her.

A family member contacted Eyewitness News on social media and identified Rudd as the victim.

She was a dancer at Gold Diggers Cabaret on Main Street, according to family.

Investigators said the driver swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting Rudd, but she was still hit.

Rudd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe remained at the scene and was questioned but was later released, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.
