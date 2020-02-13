19-year-old charged with capital murder after 2 killed in Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Conroe cafe on Wednesday evening appeared to be a drug deal gone bad.Waymon Nicholas "Nick" Jordan Jr., 19, has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Conroe police.Officers said Jordan was the person who opened fire in the area of Crighton Road and I-45 North, killing two men and critically injuring a third.Police have identified the victims killed as David Lee Rash and Ryan York, both 20. The remaining victim is in the ICU."He is alive," said Sgt. Jeff Smith of Conroe police. Smith added the wounded victim has a gunshot wound to his upper body.Jordan is being held in the Montgomery County jail with no bond."There was a lot of people in the parking lot," said Smith. "Most of these businesses were open."The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Conroe police at 936-522-3200."This is very rare," said Smith. "Our community is very safe, this is a very busy business district. We get very few calls here, other than your criminal mischief. Maybe a break-in or two in the cars, but this is a relatively quiet business area."