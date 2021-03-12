deadly shooting

19-year-old shot his mother to death in Richmond area, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his mother Thursday night in the Richmond area, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 9:20 p.m. in the 18100 block of Emerybrook Court.

When officials arrived, they found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a description of the suspect's vehicle was sent out. It was located by the Alvin Police Department, who was led on a short chase by the suspect, identified as Herald Monono.

Monono was taken into custody.

Investigators then discovered that Monono and the victim, identified as 47-year-old Yolanda Royston, were mother and son.

It's unknown what led to the deadly shooting.

"Resorting to this level of family violence will never solve problems," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Our hearts go out to the family and neighbors who have been affected by this tragedy."

Monono is charged with murder.

He has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

If you or someone you know is the victim of family or domestic violence, resources are available to offer help. You can contact the 24 hour domestic violence and sexual assault crisis hotline at 281-342-4357.

To contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 or text "LOVEIS" to 1-866-331-9474. They are also available online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmonddeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingwoman killeddomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Deputies search for man accused of killing mother-in-law
Mom of Houston rapper killed: 'Who did this to my child?'
3 killed in quadruple shooting police call 'completely unprovoked'
5 OK officers charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies search for man accused of killing mother-in-law
Chase leads to manhunt in wooded area of Kingwood
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Man shot by HPD officers during family disturbance call
Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder
Show More
Kroger plans for 1 million COVID-19 vaccines a week
Transgender icon fighting to build better future for ALL women
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
HPD officer injured in Acres Homes crash
'Hero' Southwest agent reunites toddler with Buzz Lightyear toy
More TOP STORIES News