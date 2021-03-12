19-year-old shot his mother to death in Richmond area, deputies say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his mother Thursday night in the Richmond area, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to a shooting around 9:20 p.m. in the 18100 block of Emerybrook Court.
When officials arrived, they found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after the shooting, a description of the suspect's vehicle was sent out. It was located by the Alvin Police Department, who was led on a short chase by the suspect, identified as Herald Monono.
Monono was taken into custody.
Investigators then discovered that Monono and the victim, identified as 47-year-old Yolanda Royston, were mother and son.
It's unknown what led to the deadly shooting.
"Resorting to this level of family violence will never solve problems," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Our hearts go out to the family and neighbors who have been affected by this tragedy."
Monono is charged with murder.
He has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
If you or someone you know is the victim of family or domestic violence, resources are available to offer help. You can contact the 24 hour domestic violence and sexual assault crisis hotline at 281-342-4357.
To contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 or text "LOVEIS" to 1-866-331-9474. They are also available online.
